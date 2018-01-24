Skip to Main Content
Calgary skydiver killed in California after crash onto roof of home

Authorities have identified an Alberta skydiver who died Monday afternoon when he fell onto the roof of a home in Southern California.

The Riverside County coroner's bureau identified the man who died Monday afternoon as Aime-Jean St. Hilaire-Adam, a 27-year-old from Calgary. (CBS)

The Riverside County coroner's bureau says the victim was Aime-Jean St. Hilaire-Adam, a 27-year-old from Calgary.

Friends said St. Hilaire-Adam, who was originally from Quebec, was taking part in a skydiving competition at the time. 

He fell onto a home in the 200 block of Caldera Street in Perris, about 112 kilometres southeast of Los Angeles.

The home is about three kilometres southwest of Perris Valley Airport, which is a popular spot for skydivers.

