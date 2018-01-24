Calgary skydiver killed in California after crash onto roof of home

Authorities have identified an Alberta skydiver who died Monday afternoon when he fell onto the roof of a home in Southern California.

The Riverside County coroner's bureau says the victim was Aime-Jean St. Hilaire-Adam, a 27-year-old from Calgary.

Medical Emergency - Trauma: Skydiver landed on the roof of a residence at the 200 Block of Caldera Street in Perris. More: <a href="https://t.co/oCrCH77Zq5">https://t.co/oCrCH77Zq5</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CalderaIncident?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CalderaIncident</a> —@CALFIRERRU

Friends said St. Hilaire-Adam, who was originally from Quebec, was taking part in a skydiving competition at the time.

He fell onto a home in the 200 block of Caldera Street in Perris, about 112 kilometres southeast of Los Angeles.

The home is about three kilometres southwest of Perris Valley Airport, which is a popular spot for skydivers.