The man killed in a shooting at a southeast basketball court over the weekend has been identified by police as Rinato Toy, 22.

Just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, two masked men ran up to the court in the 4800 block of 14th Avenue S.E. where about 20 people were gathered, and opened fire before running away.

Police have said they believe the shooting was targeted but aren't sure yet who the target was.

"Who was targeted is still subject of the investigation," said Insp. Don Coleman. "The other individuals are known to police in varying degrees."

The victim was taken to hospital by bystanders. Two other victims turned up at hospital soon after.

A fourth victim went to hospital on Sunday.

Police have spoken with dozens of witnesses but have not revealed a possible motive.

Toy was charged with manslaughter for the stabbing death of Zakariya Mohamed Abdow, 25, at the Calgary Stampede grounds in 2015. The charge was later stayed because the Crown believed it had no reasonable likelihood of conviction.

​"We believe there is some criminal associations at play here but I wouldn't use the term gang," said Coleman.

The fact the shooting happened in broad daylight in front of a group of people is concerning for police, said Coleman.

"It's as concerning for police as it is for the community," he said. "We and our families live in the same communities, use the same amenities as everybody else ... that's why we believe there should be zero tolerance for this type of behaviour."

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.