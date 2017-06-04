Three people were taken to hospital following a shooting in southeast Calgary Saturday night.

Police were called to a basketball court next to the Ernie Starr Arena in the 1300 block of 44 St. S.E. just before 9 p.m.

The victim had already been taken to the nearby Peter Lougheed Centre when officers arrived on scene.

Other victims arrived at the hospital soon after.

Det. Martin Taylor said police had little information on the victims and no suspects or a motive have been identified yet.

Police tape surrounded the basketball courts where a backpack and a shoe could be seen. Officers later expanded the scene to encompass roughly two blocks around the arena.

Traffic was being halted on 14th Avenue between 44th and 52nd Streets S.E.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.