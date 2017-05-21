Two men are dead following a shooting in a southeast Calgary parking lot at 48th Street and 130th Avenue Sunday night.

Few details are available but emergency crews were called to a Superstore parking lot just before 8 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

The bodies of two men could be seen near a Ford Explorer.

Calgary police's homicide unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.