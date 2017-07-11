A man who drove himself to hospital after being shot outside a northeast Calgary bar early Tuesday is not co-operating with investigators.

Police were called to Juliet's Castle Sports Bar and Lounge in the 400 block of 16th Avenue N.E. around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A short time later a man showed up with non-life-threatening wounds at a northeast hospital.

Investigators say it's believed a verbal altercation started inside the bar and continued outside, where it turned into a physical confrontation.

Police say that's when a man in his 20s was shot. He drove himself to the Peter Lougheed hospital. The victim is listed in stable condition but is not talking to police about the incident.

One of the suspects is described as a heavy-set black male with dreadlocks.

Witnesses didn't remain at the scene. Police want to speak to them to determine exactly what happened and what involvement the suspect had in the shooting.

Police praised staff at the bar for checking for injured people while protecting the remaining patrons by locking the doors upon hearing the gunshots.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call city police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.