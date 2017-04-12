Multiple people were arrested Tuesday evening following a shooting in Calgary's East Village.

Police were called to the 500 block of Sixth Avenue S.E. just before 9 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

Duty Insp. Lawrence Mooney says police took multiple people into custody but wouldn't say how many.

No injuries were reported.

No other details were released by police.

Officers could be seen placing evidence markers over what appeared to be several shell casings.

Transit service in the area was disrupted while police investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.