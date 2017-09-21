Calgary police are investigating after shots were fired Thursday morning in the southeast neighbourhood of Penbrooke Meadows.

Emergency crews were called about 10 a.m. to the 5400 block of 14th Avenue S.E.

A homeowner said they came downstairs to find a bullet hole through a front window.

A nearby vehicle was also damaged. There were no injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.