Calgary police are investigating after shots were fired in the northeast community of Beddington on Saturday night.

Police were called to an alley in the 100 block of Beddington Circle N.E. at about 8 p.m. where Sgt. Duane Lepchuk says its believed two groups may have exchanged gunfire.

Few other details are available, but a number of shell casings were recovered from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.