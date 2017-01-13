Police are searching for a man suspected of sexually touching two women in separate incidents Wednesday.

A woman was walking near the intersection of 25th Avenue and 22nd Street N.W. at about 5:45 p.m. when a man approached her from behind and sexually assaulted her.

Later the same day, a woman was walking outside the Calgary Curling Club at Memorial Drive and Third Street N.W. at about 8:40 p.m. when a man approached her from behind and sexually assaulted her.

Police believe the same man was involved in both incidents and both were random attacks.

He is described as white, about six feet tall, with a slim build and facial stubble. He was wearing a green jacket with fur around the hood.

Anyone with information is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.