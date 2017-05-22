Police have charged a 57-year-old Calgary man in connection with the sexual assault of a five-year-old boy in an alley in the city's southwest over the weekend.

The child was riding a bike in the 3000 block of Elbow Drive S.W. around 10 a.m. on Saturday when he came across a man who was looking through garbage bins, according to police.

The man and the child then had a brief conversation, police said, before the man assaulted the boy.

The child then ran home and told his parents, who immediately called police.

The boy was taken to the Sheldon Kennedy Child Advocacy Centre for treatment. He was not physically injured.

Police released a photo of a man wanted in connection with the assault later in the day on Saturday.

On Sunday, police said they had made an arrest and formal charges were announced Monday.

Kenneth Hornby is charged with sexual assault, sexual interference with a child and invitation to sexual touching.

His next court date is set for Wednesday, May 24.