Charges are pending against a 57-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a five-year-old boy in an alley on Saturday.

The boy was riding his bike in an alley in the 3000 block of Elbow Drive S.W. about 10 a.m. Saturday when police said he came across a man looking for bottles in garbage bins.

Police say the two had a brief conversation before the man assaulted the boy. The boy then ran home and told his parents.

Police were called immediately and the boy was taken to the Sheldon Kennedy Child Advocacy Centre for treatment. He was not physically harmed.

Charges of sexual assault, sexual interference with a child and invitation to sexual touching are pending against the 57-year-old man.

His name will not be released until charges are officially laid.