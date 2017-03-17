Calgary police have released a video they say shows a man who falsely identified himself as a ride-hailing company driver before sexually assaulting a woman.

The incident took place early in the morning on March 5. A group of people were standing outside a restaurant in the 300 block of 11th Ave. S.W. when a man in a blue minivan pulled up and said he was a ride-hailing driver, according to police.

One woman had arranged for a ride with a company and thought the man was there to pick her up.

Police said the driver insisted on walking the woman to her door once they arrived at her home and then proceeded to make unwanted comments before repeatedly and inappropriately touching the woman.

After the alleged assault, the man left and the woman called police.

Video released

Police have now released video footage from near the pick-up location, which shows a man getting out of a navy blue 2008 to 2010 Dodge Caravan and approaching another woman prior to the incident.

That woman continued walking and the man got back in the van.

Police said the minivan appeared to have something hanging in the back window and had cloth seats.

The suspect is described as a lighter-skinned man in his early 30s with a distinct accent. He stands approximately five-feet-10-inches tall with a medium built, dark eyes and no facial hair at the time of the assault.

He was wearing a black baseball hat, black and white shoes and gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234, or anonymously at Crime Stoppers.