Police say the man suspected of an alleged sexual assault at a Dairy Queen in northeast Calgary has been taken into custody.

The man has not been identified at this time.

Around 5:15 p.m. on Monday, a 16-year-old female employee was approached by a man while she was cleaning the men's washroom at the Dairy Queen at 1906 Centre Street N., police said.

In a release, police said the man told the teen he needed to use the bathroom, so she she left and began cleaning the women's washroom.

It's alleged the man then followed the employee into the women's washroom, pushed her into a corner and touched her inappropriately while holding his hand over her mouth.

The man then fled the restaurant after the victim managed to loosen the attacker's grip and call her co-workers for help.

Police have not said if charges have been laid at this time.