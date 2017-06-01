Seniors in Calgary's East Village are planning a peaceful demonstration Thursday in an effort to get answers about plans for the building which used to house the Golden Age Club.

The club was shut down two years ago after the building went into receivership. It had operated in the space for 64 years.

Jacqueline Bird says hundreds of East Village seniors lost an important social hub when the Golden Age Club closed.​

"They need a place to go and socialize," she said. "They need a place where they can go and sit and talk."

The building was bought by city-owned Calgary Housing Company and part of it was turned into affordable housing — but the Golden Age space is still empty.

Bernie Taylor says the upscale community has become too pricey for many low-income seniors.

The Golden Age Club in Calgary's East Village was closed two years ago when the building went into receivership and was bought by Calgary Housing Corporation. (Dave Gilson/CBC)

"There was everything there for a senior and it was wiped away," he said.

"And now, nobody's doing a thing about the seniors that are living here. I mean, I can get around but there's going to be an age when I'm not getting out and about, I'm going to have to sit here and wait for something to open, then I can afford to have a coffee or a drink, meet socially with people."

CHC president Sarah Woodgate says they've held extensive community consultations about the building and are currently in lease negotiations with an interested party.

"It's 20,000 square-feet that we're going to be regenerating, and so it's very exciting," said Woodgate, adding they can't unveil details during the talks.