A Calgary senior says she's been left feeling like a criminal and worried about financial fallout after failing to find paper copies of the forms needed to file her taxes on time.

Malaney Ellingson, 69, says in years past, she's been able to get the forms from her local post office, but when she went there in mid-March, she was told they had run out.

"The postal people would say, 'We got some in, they lasted 20 minutes and they were gone, but just keep coming back because we've ordered another box,'" Ellingson told CBC News.

"So we would keep going back and they were always gone. Right down until the day I had to file, I've been going to postal outlets looking for the forms. All I received was one guidebook, that's all there was."

Ellingson says she reached out to Revenue Canada on April 3, asking for the forms, and was told it would take several weeks for them to arrive.

And with the forms not arriving by the May 1 deadline, Ellingson said she now has to pay to have her taxes completed, which is onerous given her financial state.

Seniors who haven't filed taxes don't receive Canadian Pension Plan payments.

Ellingson says she was only able to find a guidebook, but no forms. (Mike Symington/CBC)

"I'm a senior, I live on very limited income," she said. "That's going to cost me my grocery money, to have my taxes done, and I think that's unfair. I don't know if Revenue Canada realizes this or not, but us seniors, we don't all have the little computer ... so we can't e-file our taxes. And even if we did, we wouldn't know how to do it."

Ellingson said she was also upset when she contacted Revenue Canada another time to check on the status of the forms and was told to ask someone for help at her local library.

"You know what, that's very personal information and for me to set that down at the library … and have it printed out on a printer that I have to walk a ways to get, I don't feel comfortable doing that. It's time for them to realize they're public servants and I'm a piece of the public."

Kerby Centre CEO Luanne Whitmarsh says they helped more than 3,000 seniors file their taxes this year. (Mike Symington/CBC)

There are options for seniors having a hard time getting their taxes done on time.

Luanne Whitmarsh, CEO of the Kerby Centre — a resource centre for seniors — says they helped more than 3,000 older adults in Calgary file returns this year, and they had paper forms available.

But she conceded finding paper copies is getting harder.

"People get used to having their services and needs being met in a particular way and when that changes it causes some disruption in people's lives," she said.