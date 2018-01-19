A man has been charged after a 70-year-old woman was pushed down the stairs in her house in northeast Calgary and her wallet stolen.

Alim Manji, 27, of Calgary is charged with robbery and breach of recognizance. Police say further charges are pending.

Police said the incident took place around 7:20 p.m. on Dec. 23. after a man knocked on the door of a house on the 200 block of Whiteview Rd. N.E.

The woman answered the door and recognized the man, who had previously knocked on her door to ask for donations for a personal crisis, according to police. She let him in.

It's alleged the man said his mother had died, but the woman told him she had no money.

It was at that time he allegedly pushed her down a flight of stairs and stole her wallet.

The victim suffered serious injuries.