There's not much in Stella Hall's home or closets that hasn't come from Sears.

Much of it was bought on her Sears credit card, which she believes was the first one issued at the North Hill Shopping Centre location back in 1958.

"Everybody was buying things and I went upstairs and got the first credit card," she said. "It was the first credit card I ever had."

Her first purchase was a bookcase with a glass door, which she paid $10 for — and still has.

"Just about everything I wear, including what I have on now, including my shoes, they came from Sears," she said. "I can't walk through the house without seeing something from Sears."

Back then, buying things on credit was a unique experience, said Hall.

"It had a strange feeling, that you didn't have to take the cash out of your purse when you were buying something, that you could go and choose something that you couldn't afford all at once," she said.

Exterior of the Sears store at the North Hill Shopping Centre. (Colleen Underwood/CBC)

Hall says she has a lot of memories of Sears, and still hopes to make a few more before the store closes for good.

"I'm going back there this afternoon to buy some more shoes," she said with smile.

Creditor protection since June

Other Calgary shoppers also headed to Sears on Friday in the hopes of stocking up on their favourite items after the department store chain was granted permission to liquidate it stock as it prepares to shut its doors.

Sears is closing its remaining 130 stores across the country, which will put roughly 12,000 people out of work. Fifty eight stores have already closed, putting 3,000 out of work.

The cash-strapped company, which has been in business for decades, has been in court-approved creditor protection since June 22.

Joanne Green came down to the North Hill Sears store one last time after learning it will soon be closing.

"Bought a housecoat for old times sake. I've been coming here since I was eight-years-old," she said.

Others, like Ian Cameron, worry about where they'll get their tools and parts.

"They have the best warranty… and their Kenmore stuff is good. I'm sorry to see them go," he said.