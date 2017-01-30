Alberta's Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit has boarded up a house in northeast Calgary after years of drug activity and violent incidents at the property.

A fence will be up around the home at 71 Coventry Rd. N.E. for 45 days, with the windows boarded up and the locks changed.

"The property has been a source of long-term problems in the neighbourhood, with regular drug activity and violent incidents spanning more than two years," said a news release issued Monday.

"Police have responded to the house more than 100 times — including an incident where a man who was beaten, robbed and held captive in the basement escaped into the street."

House will be up for sale

In what SCAN is calling an exceptional circumstance, the owner of the property has also agreed to a condition that she must list the house for sale.

"We have been able to achieve an outcome that addresses both the short- and long-term problems associated with this property," said Insp. Mike Letourneau with SCAN.

"The closure immediately breaks the cycle of criminal activity taking place and the eventual sale will keep it from coming back."

SCAN said the owner will be allowed to live in the home after the 45 days are up, but she is banned from renting to any tenants for one year, and must list the house within 30 days of the order being lifted.