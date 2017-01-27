The city will be tearing down the bridge by the Calgary Zoo sooner than expected.

The bridge at 12th Street S.E. was going to be removed next year, but the city says it's deteriorating faster than expected so it will be demolished this spring.

Construction on the new bridge over the Bow River is well underway, right beside the existing bridge.

The old bridge was supposed to be open to pedestrians only until the new one is ready this fall, but it's not going to last that long.

Recent inspection reports show the 1908 steel truss span is deteriorating quicker than expected.

Sara Poldaas with the Inglewood Community Association said area residents will be disappointed to see the bridge go as it's always been a reminder of Inglewood's heritage as Calgary's first neighbourhood.

"It's hard for us to understand how the bridge has suddenly become so dangerous that it must be taken down right away," she said. "We'll have to trust that the risk assessment performed by the city project team is accurate."

Losing the bridge will be a small inconvenience to the Calgary Zoo because almost all visitors use the zoo's north gate, said spokeswoman Larissa Mark.

An arched steel box girder design has been chosen to replace the 12th Street S.E. bridge and the city says it will be wider, safer, flood resistant and easier to maintain. (City of Calgary)

"Of course, we're all going to be sad to see it go sooner than we thought. But, you know what? We're all looking forward to the new bridge and the expanded laneways, the additional pathways for people. It's just going to become more accessible and safer for Calgarians to come to the zoo."

In an email to the surrounding community, city officials say they will give two weeks' notice before closing the bridge to foot traffic and then it will be torn down this spring.