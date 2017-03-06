One man has been arrested and a search is on for his accomplice after a string of grocery store robberies across south Calgary on Sunday night.

The culprits first targeted a Sobeys at 2335 162nd Avenue S.W. in Bridlewood at about 7:15 p.m. when a man entered the store and presented a note saying he had a handgun, police say.

A short time later, a man with a similar description robbed the Calgary Co-op at 2580 Southland Drive S.W. in Oakridge, again showing a note saying he had a handgun.

A third similar robbery then took place at the Save-On-Foods at Walden Gate S.E. in Walden, police say.

A short time later, officers spotted the suspects' vehicle at the Sobeys store in McKenzie Towne.

One man was arrested in the store, but the driver got away.