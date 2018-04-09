Skip to Main Content
Long winter means coping with road gravel and dust until early summer

The ongoing snow and cold means street sweeping in Calgary, which began in the first week of April last year, still isn't underway.

The City of Calgary says it won't be able to start cleaning streets until April 23, depending on the weather

Street cleaning in Calgary started at the beginning of April last year. (CBC)

It should come as no surprise that the City of Calgary is a bit behind when it comes to spring cleaning. 

The ongoing snow and cold means street sweeping, which began in the first week of April last year, still isn't underway. 

"At this time we are planning to start on April 23rd," said Bill Biensch, the manager of road maintenance for the city. 

"Again, that is dependent on the weather. What we're asking citizens to do is to continue to refer back to our website, which is calgary.ca/sweep, as we will get our residential sweeping schedule up there as soon as we know when we can start the program."

Biensch says the spring cleanup is also behind schedule because there was practically no winter street sweeping done this year due to the unseasonably cool weather. 

He says the goal is to have the cleanup finished by the last week of June.

With files from Scott Dippel

