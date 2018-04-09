Long winter means coping with road gravel and dust until early summer

It should come as no surprise that the City of Calgary is a bit behind when it comes to spring cleaning.

The ongoing snow and cold means street sweeping, which began in the first week of April last year, still isn't underway.

"At this time we are planning to start on April 23rd," said Bill Biensch, the manager of road maintenance for the city.

"Again, that is dependent on the weather. What we're asking citizens to do is to continue to refer back to our website, which is calgary.ca/sweep, as we will get our residential sweeping schedule up there as soon as we know when we can start the program."

Biensch says the spring cleanup is also behind schedule because there was practically no winter street sweeping done this year due to the unseasonably cool weather.

He says the goal is to have the cleanup finished by the last week of June.