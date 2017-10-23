Hearings got underway on Monday to determine whether a portion of the southwest Calgary ring road can proceed as designed.

At the heart of the matter is the destruction of wetlands along the Elbow River in order to make way for a bridge crossing.

"Alberta has to stop bulldozing and wiping out our wetlands, especially since we've already experienced 2013 flood and 2005 flooding," said Allie Tulick, whose group YYC Cares spearheaded opposition to the span and forced a hearing at the Environmental Appeals Board (EAB).

"We can design roads to move around wetlands, go over water areas. We have bridges. We do it all the time."

Berm-style bridge

Currently, a berm-style bridge is planned to bring the ring road over the Elbow River and as part of the project the construction company was granted a permit to permanently fill in 24 wetlands.

Tulick's group wants an open-span design instead, which would allow water to pass under the freeway.

The EAB agreed to hear arguments on four of the affected wetlands, while maintaining the approval to remove the other 20.

Construction on the $1.42-billion project continues despite the appeals, as it only affects one section of the roadway.

3 possible outcomes

EAB spokesman Gilbert Van Nes says there are three possible outcomes from the hearings.

"That the approval here be confirmed, which means everything's fine; reversed, which means we have to go back to the drawing board; or varied, which means the board will make changes to the approval that would allow the project to proceed," he said.

The board expects to issue a decision within 20 days.