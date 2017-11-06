Hundreds of Calgary students gathered in –13 C weather at the snow-covered Burnsland cemetery to lay poppies in an act of remembrance Monday morning.

Their aim was to ensure not a single one of the 4,500 grave markers there stood unadorned by the time they left.

The annual Canada-wide campaign is the work of No Stone Left Alone Memorial Foundation, a non-profit organization founded in Alberta in 2011 to encourage remembrance of those who lost their lives while serving in the military.

"It's kind of scary to know that there are people there, and they've died for me," said student Tamanna Kurian. "I feel so happy that I'm doing something for them by laying down the poppy for them."

A Calgary student watches from a distance as students lay wreaths, observe the Last Post and hear from members of Canada's military. (Mike Symington/CBC)

Students from Calgary's St. Margaret, Ascension of Our Lord, St. Matthew, Our Lady of Peace and Blessed Cardinal Newman schools participated in the ceremony.

Nearly 8,000 children will observe similar events at 100 locations across Canada this week to adorn nearly 52,000 headstones.

Members from the 41 Canadian Brigade Group also observed the brief ceremony Monday morning in Calgary. (Mike Symington/CBC)

"I think if we don't remember, we're gonna fall back into the same boat," said the foundation's Franck Clifford, whose father served in the military.

"We have to pay homage to these people that went ... and never came home. There's all the mothers and fathers that lost their sons and daughters. We need to remember that, at the very least."