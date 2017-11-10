If you're looking to attend a Remembrance Day ceremony in Calgary on Saturday, there are plenty to choose from.

Here is a list of ceremonies that are open to the public.

The information is provided by the City of Calgary.

Tickets are free and issued at the door on a first-come, first-served basis. Veterans and seniors will be given priority.

Weather permitting there will be a march past outside on the west side of the building immediately after the conclusion of the auditorium ceremonies.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m.

Service begins at 10:30 a.m. at 3001 Signal Hill Dr. SW

Hosted by the Kings Own Calgary Regiment.

Airport Pipe Band and Honour Guard will form up at 10:30 a.m. in the Concourse A - Departures Level.

Service is at CP's Memorial Square, 7550 Ogden Dale Road S.E., which was built in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the start of the First World War.

The service begins at 10:40 a.m. in the top parking lot by the 69 Ave. S.E. and Ogden Dale Rd. S.E. entrance.

Remembrance Day ceremony at the flagpole. Service begins at 10:30 a.m.

Members of the public are welcome to attend any of the ceremonies or to visit the site at any time to walk among the crosses.

The Field of Crosses is located along Memorial Drive, between 3 Street and Centre Street.

Public parking is available at the west end of the park.

This service is facilitated by the RCMP Veterans' Association of Calgary.

This moving commemorative ceremony features bagpipes, bugling, readings and choral singers.

Ceremony is at 10:30 a.m. at 750 9 Ave. S.E. and will be followed by an artisan's fair.

Doors open at 10:15 a.m. at 1133 7 Ave. S.W. and the ceremony and wreath laying begin at 10:50 a.m.

Service begins at 10:30 a.m. at 4520 Crowchild Tr. S.W.

Admission is free and those attending are asked to bring a non-perishable food donation for the Veterans' Food Bank.

The Museum will be open after the service.

This park at Memorial Drive and 10 St. N.W. commemorates those who have served to protect our freedom and security.

The park is open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Join us this Remembrance Day as we explore the history and stories behind some of the non-Canadian units whose members are buried in the Burnsland Field of Honour.

Meet at Galloway House inside the Union Cemetery gate at Spiller Rd. and Cemetery Rd. S.E. from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Join the 33 Engineer Squadron (41 Combat Engineer Regiment) for a ceremony at the Burnsland Cemetery, 27 Ave. and Spiller Rd. S.E.

Ceremony presented at 27 Ave. and Spiller Rd. S.E. by 214 (Hawkwood/Citadel) Boy Scouts Troop and the Common Wealth War Graves Commission.

Please plan to arrive at ​4629 McCall Way N.E. no later than 10:15 a.m., but arriving even earlier to find parking is recommended.

The museum will be open with admission by donation for the remainder of the day.