3 hospitalized after overdosing at Calgary Remand Centre

Three men have been taken to hospital after overdosing at the Calgary Remand Centre.

EMS transported the patients to hospital Sunday evening

CBC News ·
Three are in hospital after overdosing at the Calgary Remand Centre. (Mario De Ciccio/Radio-Canada)

Alberta Health said the call came in Sunday evening sometime around 7 p.m.

All three men were in their mid-20s, and are in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

In December, it was reported that there were 122 suspected overdoses in Alberta correctional facilities between January 2016 and the end of November 2017. 

Of those, 115 were suspected to be due to opioids. 

With a file from CBC Edmonton

