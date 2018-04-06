Calgary ReggaeFest cancels 2018 festival, plans to return next year

Calgary's annual summer ReggaeFest has been cancelled this year, but plans to return in 2019.

Festival co-founder and producer Leo Cripps says the organization will "take the next year to assess and re-imagine the event," according to a post published on the Calgary Reggaefest Facebook page.

The news comes after years of financial hardship for the organization.

In 2016, organizers slashed ticket prices and offered free passes after word got out that the event might have to be cancelled.

Organizers that year were already questioning the future of the event, labelling 2015 a "horrible year" and "total loss" due in part to unco-operative weather.

The festival, usually held the third weekend in August, has brought artists from across Canada, Colombia, Ghana, the U.S. and Jamaica to Calgary for a weekend of Reggae beats.