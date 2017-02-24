As the saying goes, if you don't like the weather on the Real Ski Report, just wait a week.

Rain soaked many slopes seven days ago, but conditions this week are much better.

And with at least 10 centimetres of new snow at all the hills this week, that's helped heal the slopes from the crust people have been skittering over in places.

Over 30 centimetres of new snow at Castle Mountain, Kicking Horse and Revelstoke have had people throwing some big high-fives.

"Holy smokes, what an amazing three days we had," said Alan Reese, who just returned from Castle Mountain.

"The mountain is skiing excellent, with anywhere up to boot-top powder and fresh stashes in the trees. The bottom one-third, just when you're exiting Drifter, you're exiting the Chutes, there's some crust underneath the snow from that freeze-thaw we had — but it's brilliant.

"I am stoked, I just can't wait to get back out there."

And it's the same story in Fernie, which has seen the most snow this week at 55 centimetres.

Last Friday, I got a text from a friend saying it was absolutely atrocious, but by Saturday, had some of the best conditions of the year.

Here's Ryland Nelson on what to expect this weekend.

"Pretty great skiing, we finally have coverage," he said.

"We've had heavier snowfalls and some pretty good avalanche cleanout that's filled-in in a lot of the terrain … which we hadn't had until a week or so ago. So now we finally have a really excellent base, no rocks, no bush, just good skiing. And there are bits of flurries in the forecast and as often [happens] in Fernie, you never know, sometimes that one to three centimetres turns into 20."

And that's kind of the forecast right across the board. Around five to 10 centimetres are expected everywhere this weekend — Sunday looks like it will be the snowier of the two days with temperatures below freezing.

Bow Valley conditions improving

A nice little top-up of snow Wednesday night at Norquay and Nakiska has softened things up for the weekend, too.

Sunshine Village crews are sounding pretty confident they'll get Wild West open — which is a great indication of how we're doing in terms of coverage this season. That's an expert area we haven't seen open for three seasons now.

And at Lake Louise, the conditions have had Sue Shih grinning.

"Lake Louise just keeps on delivering," she said.

"The warmup definitely makes it feel like spring conditions for a day or two, but there's still lots of powder to be tracked. I think these are the best conditions of the season so far, because March is coming so I don't want to jinx ourselves."

The wind has been doing its magic — turning those five-centimetre days into really superb skiing off the back side of Louise. And that's great news as the resort hosts its big mountain competition back there this weekend — which could be fun to watch if you happen to be skiing past.

And if you don't feel like leaving the city at all, COP is offering up a spring season pass deal — $100 to ski as much as you like between now and the end of the season, which could be great for people who are just learning, just getting into it.

But the deal ends today, so time is of the essence. More info can be found on the Winsport website.

Fresh tracks for cross-country skiing

Around five centimetres of new snow on Wednesday night have really helped to freshen up the tracks for cross-country skiers. Now that it's cold and with a bit more snow in the forecast, this will go a long way. This goes for the Nordic Centre where the natural snow trails were getting pretty iced up.

And of course, West Bragg, where the grooming team admits to getting a little frustrated with these temperature swings. The core trails are back to excellent condition again after some work on Thursday. But if you venture elsewhere at Bragg Creek, there are ice floes and spots that have iced up from sun exposure.

You can get more specifics by going to the Bragg Creek Trails Association website.

And if you're thinking of venturing into Peter Lougheed Provincial Park on Saturday, be prepared for crowds.

The annual cookie race starts and finishes at Pocaterra Hut. With over 600 people racing, it gets a bit jammed out there, but conditions should be great.