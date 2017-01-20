At Kensington Barbers in Calgary, customers watched the inauguration of Donald Trump with either interest or reluctance.

Both television sets in the barbershop showed the events in Washington D.C.

"It's interesting how he has appealed to the ordinary voter, the ordinary person on the street," said Mike Hughes from the barber's chair.

"I'm wondering if it's the end of the career politicians? … It's going to be interesting for the next few years."

Customer Roger Kondrat says he didn't even know about the inauguration until he walked into the barber shop.

Kondrat says it was like watching an episode of a reality television show.

"The whole thing has been a joke. As a Canadian, it doesn't really bother me. It's mostly amusing."

In the Beltline area of downtown Calgary, Fredricka Anderson told CBC News she was filled with emotion earlier in the day as she watched the inauguration.

"He's a business man, not a politician. Donald Trump should leave politics to politicians," said Fredricka Anderson.

"I feel real angry because he has no respect and has no plan for the country. I feel angry and I'm not living there. I live in Canada. I'm a Canadian citizen and I feel sorry for those people."

Monique Richards didn't watch the event, but says what really matters is what Trump does now that he's officially in office.

"I just hope that he brings his business skills and does well," she said. "There's nothing we can do about it, so let's hope the next four years goes better than everybody expects."

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi is in Ottawa for a meeting of Canada's big city mayors.

When asked about the inauguration, Nenshi says the mood has shifted since the optimism that marked Barack Obama's inauguration eight years ago.

But Canada is successful because it is a place that is open to people from all over the world, he said.

"If we're in a world where our largest trading partner becomes more closed to trade, let's become more open. Let's ensure that we are open to the world — to trade, to brains, to money, to ideas. And make sure that we seize on this opportunity."