The Calgary police hate crime unit is investigating after a car was spray painted with racist graffiti and set on fire in the city's northeast early Tuesday.

Officer were patrolling the 5000 block of 22nd Avenue N.E. about 3:30 a.m. when they saw smoke and flames pouring from a parked car.

Fire crews were called and, once the 2008 BMW 328i had been doused, officers saw the words "white power" spray painted on the hood along with a swastika on the driver's door and the numbers "666" on the passenger side.

Investigators are seeking a motive. The identity of the owner of the car has not being released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.