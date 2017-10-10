Calgary police say charges are pending against a man and a woman in connection with a July quadruple homicide — two women and a man found dead in a burned-out car in Calgary and another man found near a road west of the city.

The suspects are in custody and currently being interviewed by investigators, Calgary Police Service said in a release Tuesday.

Their names will be released after they see a justice of the peace.

On July 10, the first three victims — Cody Pfeiffer, 25 and Glynnis Fox, 36, and Tiffany Ear, 39 — were found deceased in a burned-out car in the northwest Calgary neighbourhood of Sage Hill.

At the time, acting Insp. Paul Wozney called the circumstances "suspicious," adding that investigators believed the fire "was used to conceal evidence."

The vehicle's owner, 26-year-old Hanock Afowerk, was the fourth victim and was found deceased two days later west of Calgary near the traffic circle where Highway 22 and Highway 8 meet.

Fox and Ear were sisters described by their cousin Carla Fox as "beautiful people inside and out."

Police continue to ask anyone with information that could assist in this investigation to contact the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877.

Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, or online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org, case ID 17289204.