Calgary police are asking the public for help in locating a woman they describe as a person of interest in a quadruple homicide case that is now more than a week old.

Police said Thursday the woman is believed to have played "a significant role" in the events that led up to the deaths of three people whose bodies were discovered in a burned-out car in the northwest community of Sage Hill and the death of another man whose body was found in a ditch just outside the city.

Homicide detectives say they want to question Yu Chieh Liao, 24, who also goes by the name Diana Liao.

Police released a photo of Liao Thursday and described her as standing about five feet five inches tall and weighing roughly 160 pounds, with long dark hair and brown eyes.

Detectives want to question Yu Chieh Liao, also known as Diana Liao, who may be travelling with this man, who is unknown to police. (Calgary Police Service)

Liao is believed to have ties to Calgary, Vancouver, Moose Jaw, Regina, and Toronto, and police said she may be travelling with an unidentified man they described as being "small in stature."

Police also said Liao is known to use rental vehicles and stay in hotels.

She was last seen on July 12 in the Moose Jaw area.

Police say sisters Glynnis Fox, left and Tiffany Ear were likely in the wrong place at the wrong time with the wrong people when they were killed. Their bodies were found in a burned-out car at a Calgary construction site on July 10, 2017. (Glynnis Fox Facebook page/Tiffany Ear Facebook page)

Sisters Glynnis Fox, 36, and Tiffany Ear, 39, along with Cody Pfeiffer, 25, were found dead in a burned-out car in Sage Hill on July 10.

Hanock Afowerk, 26, was found dead in a ditch near Highway 22 and Highway 8 on July 12.

Police say all four deaths are connected and they are continuing to "explore the theory" that the three people in the car we were caught up in a targeted attack against Afowerk.

Investigators believe multiple people may be involved in the homicides and are still in search of additional crime scenes.

Calgary police released this aerial photo of the initial crime scene, where three bodies were found in a burned car, seen at right, beneath a red tarp, next to the building under construction. (Calgary Police Service)

Police said they wanted to stress "the brutality and ruthlessness of the murders" in their appeal to public for information.

Investigators said they still can't provide details publicly about the nature of the victims' deaths but, in a release, police said "all victims suffered significant traumatic injuries."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or the homicide unit tip line at 403-428-8877.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or calgarycrimestoppers.org.