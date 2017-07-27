Police in Toronto have arrested a man investigators believe was travelling with a woman who is wanted in connection with the slayings of four people in Calgary.

Tewodros Mutugeta Kebede, 25, was arrested on Tuesday on charges unrelated to the homicides.

Last week, Calgary police said the man, who had not yet been identified, was travelling with Yu Chieh Liao, 24, who homicide detectives said is thought to have played a "significant role" in what they called the brutal and ruthless slayings of four people earlier this month.

Sisters Glynnis Fox, 36, and Tiffany Ear, 39, along with Cody Pfeiffer, 25, were found dead in a burned-out car in Sage Hill, in northwest Calgary, on July 10.

Police say sisters Glynnis Fox, left, and Tiffany Ear were likely in the wrong place at the wrong time with the wrong people when they were killed. Their bodies were found in a burned-out car at a Calgary construction site on July 10. (Glynnis Fox Facebook page/Tiffany Ear Facebook page)

Hanock Afowerk, 26, was found dead in a ditch near Highway 22 and Highway 8 on July 12.

Police suspect all four deaths are connected and that the three people in the car were caught up in a targeted attack against Afowerk.

Hanock Afowerk was the registered owner of the burned-out 2011 Chevrolet Cruze. Police believe he was the target. (Calgary Police Service)

Investigators are still asking for help from the public in locating Liao, who also goes by Diana Liao.

Appearance may have changed

It's believed she is in Ontario or Quebec and may have changed her hairstyle and colour.

Police believe multiple people might have been involved in the killings.

Cody Pfeiffer, 25, was described by a longtime friend as a 'good soul' with 'a big heart' who went to school in Barons, Alta. (Megan Snell)

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or the homicide unit tip line at 403-428-8877.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or calgarycrimestoppers.org.