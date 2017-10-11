A man and a woman have been charged in connection with a July quadruple homicide — two women and a man found dead in a burned-out car in Calgary and another man found near a road west of the city.

Tewodros Mutugeta Kebede and Yu Chieh Liao were identified as people of interest in July, three weeks after the killings

They are both charged with first-degree murder in the death of Hanock Afowerk and three counts of accessory after the fact for the murders of Tiffany Ear, Glynnis Fox and Cody Pfeiffer.

A vehicle belonging to the Calgary Police Service's forensic crime scenes unit was parked outside the site where 3 bodies were found in a burned-out car in the northwest Calgary community of Sage Hill in July. (Monty Kruger/CBC)

On July 10, the first three victims — Pfeiffer, 25 and Fox, 36, and Ear, 39 — were found deceased in a burned-out car in the northwest Calgary neighbourhood of Sage Hill.

The vehicle's owner, 26-year-old Afowerk, was the fourth victim and was found deceased two days later west of Calgary near the traffic circle where Highway 22 and Highway 8 meet.

More to come