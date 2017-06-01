Aspiring and accomplished musicians alike can now borrow instruments through the Calgary Public Library, thanks to $140,000 in funding from Sun Life Financial.

Available at the Memorial Park location, the Musical Instrument Lending Library program will see guitars, ukuleles, violins, drums, xylophones and portable keyboards made available to anyone with a valid membership.

"Music has such an amazing and important role to play," said singer-songwriter k.d. lang, who helped launch the program.

"As Canadians, I think we are all aware of the tremendous lion share of talent we have in this country. Singer-songwriters are coming out of the woodwork, literally, and to be able to support them by going down to the library and taking out a banjo ... is an amazing opportunity for children."

150 instruments available now

A total of 150 instruments and accessories will be available and the library is also holding a musical instrument donation drive until July 1.

Donations can be dropped off at the Memorial Park Library (1221 Second St. S.W.) or at Long and McQuade (225 58th Ave. S.E.).

The program was first started in Toronto in 2016 before expanding to Vancouver and Montreal. It has proven popular, with wait times to borrow instruments in those three cities.