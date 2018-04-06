Calgary council approves property tax hike

Calgary city council finalized this year's property tax rates on Thursday, approving a rise of 0.2 per cent.

But because the one-time 2.9 per cent rebate that was on last year's tax bill doesn't apply this year, the city says property owners will feel an increase of 3.8 per cent on the median 2018 municipal residential property tax bill.

The city says the hike means a $57 a year increase for a median-priced house, which stands at about $480,000.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi says he's happy with the rates council arrived at.

"I think that council, recognizing this fragile economic recovery we're in, has really been tightening our belts here at the city," he said.

"As I've said many times, we have among the lowest property taxes of any city in Canada, that's something I'm proud of."

Help available

The property tax bylaws are based on a combined municipal and provincial 2018 property tax rate increase of 0.2 per cent for residential properties, and 1 per cent for non-residential properties.

The city collects property taxes from all property owners in Calgary to fund municipal services as well as to cover the provincial property tax requisition.

This year, the provincial requisition totalled $788.3 million, an increase of $3.1 million from 2017.

Programs are available to help low income Calgarians and homeowners facing financial hardship.

The city's Property Tax Assistance Program offers eligible residential property owners of any age various credits or grants toward the increase on their property tax bills.

Seniors may also be eligible for provincial support.

Property tax bills will be mailed at the end of May and are due June 29.