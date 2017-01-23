Thousands of mostly suburban business owners in Calgary who were facing eye-popping increases on their municipal property tax bills in 2017 will now see assessment-related hikes limited to five per cent.

City council approved the measure Monday, at a cost of $45 million.

That's triple the amount of money the city had initially set aside for small-business tax relief last November.

The additional funds will be drawn from city reserves and many more businesses will now be automatically eligible for the tax rollbacks.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi said the program had to be expanded in order to keep it simple — while also reaching the people for whom it was initially conceived.

"Many, many more businesses are under the umbrella now," he said.

In total, the move will affect some 6,000 properties and 9,000 businesses, said Coun. Evan Woolley, who called the program a "fair and reasonable approach."

Business owners don't have to apply for the program. It will be automatically applied when the city tabulates and sends out property tax bills in May.

Nenshi said it was impossible to target small businesses only through this method, since property tax bills go to property owners, many of whom are relatively large landlords who own numerous strip malls that are home to small businesses who lease the spaces.

Property tax changes are passed along from landlord to tenant as part of most lease agreements, Karpa said, but he noted the city has no way to guarantee landlords will actually pass along the savings.

Nenshi said members of city council should use their "bully pulpit" to call out any who don't.

Uneven distribution of tax changes

In Calgary's system of taxation, individual property tax bills increase or decrease based on a how a property's assessment changes relative to the average change.

Non-residential properties, as a whole, saw an average decline of about six per cent in the city's 2017 assessment, but the changes were not evenly distributed.

Retail properties actually saw a slight increase in value, while industrial properties were roughly flat.

The office category was hardest hit, plunging by about 16 per cent — a major swing driven largely by growing vacancy rates in downtown towers.

As a result, about 1,000 businesses in the city had been facing property tax increases of 30 per cent or more.

Earlier in January, Calgary Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Adam Legge said some larger companies could have been facing property tax increases of more than $100,000, which could have far-reaching impacts on an already beleaguered local economy.

"Not many companies have the ability to dig deep and pull that out of thin air," he said at the time. "So it means making difficult decisions like, 'Do I have to lay someone off to be able to make my tax obligations?'"

Legge was quick to praise the five-per-cent cap on Monday.

"This program will keep more people employed, keep doors open and continue contributing to our economy and community," he said in a written statement after council's decision.

The fine print

Karpa said the program only applies to "market value to market value" changes in property value.

That means if your property assessment went up because of a renovation or an expansion or another non-market value related reason, that won't count towards the five-per-cent cap.

The cap only applies to the municipal portion of property tax bills — not the provincial portion, which pays for education — and Karpa said the five-per-cent limit is "excluding the effect of business tax consolidation."

Since 2014, the city has been phasing out the business tax by consolidating it into the non-residential property tax. It will be completely consolidated in 2019.

Unlike the non-residential property tax, which goes to the owner of a commercial building, the business tax bill goes straight to the business owner. It's determined by the typical annual rent a business in a particular area would pay for the space it occupies.