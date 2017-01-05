Despite the economic downturn, Calgary continues to have some pricey properties — ranging from $6.2 million all the way up to $18.2 million — and the majority of those properties are in the southwest quadrant of the city.

Most of the assessed property values for single-family homes dipped roughly four per cent from 2016 to 2017, but the largest drop in value is 9 per cent, and one property alone actually went up by a whopping 26 per cent.

Here are the 10 priciest properties arranged from highest to lowest for 2017 according to Calgary residential assessments, along with the change in assessments from 2016.

1. Pump Hill S.W.: $18,180,000, a decrease of four per cent

2. Aspen Woods S.W.: $9,990,000, a decrease of four per cent

3. Crescent Heights N.W.: $9,750,000, a decrease of four per cent

4. Aspen Woods S.W.: $8,530,000, an increase of 26 per cent

5. Upper Mount Royal S.W.: $7,710,000, a decrease of three per cent

6. Elbow Park S.W.: $7,250,000, a decrease of seven per cent

7. Britannia S.W.: $6,490,000, a decrease of nine per cent

8. Upper Mount Royal S.W.: $6,480,000, a decrease of six per cent

9. Upper Mount Royal S.W.: $6,280,000, a decrease of four per cent

10. Elbow Park S.W.: $6,240,000, a decrease of six per cent