The City of Calgary has received about 10 per cent more calls about potholes from Jan. 1 to now than it did over the same period last year, a spokesperson tells CBC News.

"We have crews out there right now responding to citizens' 311 requests even though technically it is still winter," Anna Melnick said.

She said in the winter months, potholes are filled temporarily until conditions allow a more permanent fix in April and May.

A pothole on 9th Avenue S.E. west of Inglewood. (Mike Symington/CBC)

"We need to wait until that freeze-thaw cycle is essentially over and the roads are bare and dry so we can permanently fix them," Melnick said.

The 311 mobile app allows Calgarians to report a pothole by submitting a photo.

Between May and September last year, the city filled more than 5,000 potholes.

The city's spring clean-up and summer maintenance budget, which also covers things like street sweeping, is $11 million.