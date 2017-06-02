Police would like to talk to a woman who may have unknowingly witnessed a crime while trying to return a pair of glasses at Nose Hill Park on Thursday morning.

The woman was walking through a parking lot on 14th Street N.W. across from the community of North Haven when she noticed a pair of glasses on the ground next to a parked car, according to police.

She stopped and gave the glasses to the people inside the car then continued on her way.

It happened sometime between 1 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

Police say the woman may have unknowingly witnessed a criminal act in progress and would like to speak with her.

She is not suspected of any wrongdoing.

To protect the integrity of the investigation, police would not elaborate on the nature of the crime being committed.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.