After a year-long investigation, Calgary police have charged a man in connection to a violent 2015 home invasion that left an elderly couple with life-altering injuries.

Police say two men forced their way into a Thorncliffe home on Dec. 18, 2015, demanding money and jewelry.

The elderly couple living in the home, both in their 70s, were assaulted during the robbery and transported to hospital in stable condition.

The daughter of the couple said her mother needed facial reconstructive surgery after the attack and another operation to repair vision to one of her eyes.

Calgary police Staff Sgt. Jeff Bell said the couple is still struggling to deal with the attack.

"I don't think that they will ever fully recover emotionally and psychologically from the attack," he said.

"Physically, I know that they're still dealing with the issues that came from this, but this is a life-long emotional scar for them."

Targeted incident

Bell said police believe the offenders had an indirect link to the couple and came from outside Calgary for the sole purpose of committing the crime.

Cory Owen Eide, 43, of Clive, Alta. has been charged with break and enter, aggravated assault and two counts of unlawful confinement. He is scheduled to appear in court in January.

Eide is known to police outside of the Calgary jurisdiction, Bell said.

Police are still working to identify the second suspect who is described as a white man in his late 20s, six feet two inches tall with a slim build. He was wearing a blue and white bandana across his face during the home invasion.

Bell said Eide is not cooperating with police in helping to identify his accomplice, but they believe the second suspect came from outside Calgary, possibly the Red Deer area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Calgary police or Crime Stoppers.