Calgary police are investigating after reports of people with guns and possible shots fired in the northeast community of Taradale early Monday morning.

No injuries were reported in the incident that happened on Tararidge Court N.E. shortly after midnight.

Officers are continuing to investigate, talking to possible witnesses in the cul-de-sac.

Investigators have determined this was not a random incident, Calgary police said in a release.

Anyone who has any information on this incident is asked to call city police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.