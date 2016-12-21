Calgary Police Service Deputy Chief Sat Parhar has been cleared of misconduct allegations by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT), which determined the officer who complained about the senior member lied.

"There are no reasonable grounds, nor even reasonable suspicion, to believe on the evidence that the subject officer committed any criminal offence," according to an ASIRT release.

The allegation stems from a 2013 complaint made by fellow a CPS member about the then-police superintendent. The officer told investigators he'd disclosed an incident of misconduct to Parhar that the senior officer refused to act on.

Based on "unequivocal and irrefutable evidence" ASIRT found the officer gave incorrect information about a meeting that took place between himself and Parhar.

"These things have to be investigated but ... it's really hard," said Parhar in a telephone interview with CBC News.

Not only did the meeting take place five months later than complaining officer claimed, but ASIRT found Parhar did act appropriately on the information he was given, despite the allegation he'd ignored the complaint.

"To the contrary, an investigation was commenced and pursued," said ASIRT.

Parhar calls for ASIRT reform

Parhar has been under investigation for nearly two years and said it's been a difficult time for him and his family.

"[This] gave me a new appreciation of what you go though as a member when someone complains about you," Parhar said.

He said the experience has solidified his resolve to join in pushing for ASIRT reform.

Because of Parhar's senior rank, ASIRT was called in to investigate the obstruction of justice allegations to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest.

Parhar has been with the Calgary police for 25 years and currently heads the bureau of specialized investigations, which is responsible for areas including organized crime, intelligence and homicide.

The Calgary Police Service said it will review ASIRT's file before determining whether to investigate the complaining officer for his false report.