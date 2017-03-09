Two officers were pepper-sprayed in the face and threatened with a knife during an arrest on Wednesday, say Calgary police.

The incident took place around 2 a.m., according to police, when two patrol officers tried to stop a vehicle on Penbrooke Drive S.E. The car fled and the officers did not give chase.

A short while later the car was found abandoned in Fonda Court S.E. and was confirmed stolen. Following footsteps in the snow, police said they found a woman, identified as Brittany Anne Manning, 18, and took her into custody.

"The male driver continued to flee from police on foot. Officers confronted the man in the area of 36th Street and Memorial Drive E. He pulled an object out and one officer deployed his [conducted electrical weapon (CEW), also known as a stun gun] with negative results," said police in a news release.

"The man then pepper-sprayed both officers directly in their faces. One of the officers deployed a CEW for a second time, again with no effect on the man who then pepper-sprayed officers a second time."

Pulled a large knife from his pants

Police said the officers continued to chase the man, "fighting through the debilitating effects of the pepper spray." The suspect, identified as Erik Richard Couronee, 22, then pulled a large knife from his pants, threatened the officers and told the officers to shoot him.

That's when one of the officers again fired his CEW, which finally incapacitated the man.

"Once the effect of the CEW wore off, the man continued to resist arrest, but was ultimately taken into custody without further injury to the officers involved," said the release. "The officers were treated by EMS at the scene."

36 outstanding warrants

After the dust settled, police said they found a baton, a backpack full of mail from 50 different people and a small amount of marijuana on Manning.

She's charged with one count of possession of marijuana.

Couronne was arrested on 36 outstanding warrants, according to police, and has been charged with a litany of offences, including two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, two counts of resisting arrest, as well as charges related to the theft of the car and its operation.

Police said the car was stolen from Mayland Heights on March 3.