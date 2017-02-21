A Calgary police officer accused of stealing drugs was set up in a sting where he was given a backpack of marijuana by undercover officers and observed taking it home, according to the first witness at his trial.

The seven-month investigation, dubbed Operation Smoke, began after an undercover officer working on an unrelated case flagged suspicious text messages between Const. Robert Cumming and Const. Bryan Morton in November 2015.

Cumming, 44, was arrested June 3, 2016, and charged with breach of trust, theft under $5,000 and possession of a controlled substance.

Morton also faces criminal charges of criminal harassment, breach of trust, bribery and unauthorized use of a computer system, though they are unrelated to Cumming's.

Robert Cumming is on trial on charges of breach of trust, theft under $5,000 and possession of a controlled substance. (Facebook)

In November 2015, Staff Sgt. Jeff MacQueen was tasked with looking into any drug-related calls responded to by Cumming and Morton between 2013 and 2015.

On June 3, 2016, after he received the backpack full of marijuana, Cumming drove to his home where officers from a surveillance unit observed him dumping everything into the garbage outside his home, according to MacQueen. Cumming returned to work, finished his shift and then returned home where he then took the drugs out of the garbage.

Cumming smelled like alcohol when arrested

During his arrest several hours later, Cumming smelled like alcohol and was slurring his words and said he was "f**ked" and that his "life was over," according to MacQueen.

Lethbridge Provincial Court Judge Jerry LeGrandeur is presiding over the judge-alone trial and a Crown from Edmonton is prosecuting the case because of the conflict given Cumming is a police officer.

All of the Crown's evidence is being held in a voir dire — a hearing to determine if the evidence is admissible. Cumming's lawyer is challenging the admissibility and will argue his client was entrapped — set up by fellow officers.

Several officers and former officers who are or have been charged with crimes showed up at court on Tuesday, including Gerard Brand, Bryan Morton and Steve Walton.

Officers in court 'for support'

Brand, who had been accused of illegally accessing CPS computer system information and selling it to a private company, was acquitted of corruption charges in November.

Walton, his wife and Morton are all facing corruption, harassment and breach of trust allegations in connection to a private investigation firm.

The officers are in the courtroom "for support," according to Walton.

Cumming was suspended from duty.

An investigation by the professional standards section will begin once the criminal process is complete.

The Crown plans to call 12 witnesses.