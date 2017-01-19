A Calgary police officer has pleaded guilty to breaking into the home he used to share with his estranged wife.

Because the crime stems from a domestic situation, CBC News will only identify the 34-year-old officer involved as DC, in order to protect his family.

In April 2016, DC and his wife were in the middle of a contested divorce and a Calgary judge had granted her exclusive possession of the home the couple once shared.

DC only had permission to go inside the house to gather some of his things, on the condition he attend with a police escort.

On April 13, knowing his wife was away on vacation, DC tried to get into the house.

When he was unable to — because she had changed the locks — he called a locksmith, according to an agreed statement of facts presented at his guilty plea on Wednesday.

Neighbours, who were aware of the couple's situation, called 911 and when police arrived, they found DC loading his pickup with items from the home.

The officer with nine years of service originally faced charges of break and enter with intent, property mischief and two counts of breaching a court order.

He pleaded guilty to forcible entry on Wednesday.

Dozens of criminal charges have been laid against Calgary police officers in the last year.

In a past interview with CBC News, Chief Roger Chaffin said holding officers responsible was part of his commitment to accountability and transparency.

Provincial Court Judge Morris Golden, who works in northern Alberta, and Edmonton prosecutor Aaron Pegg were assigned to preside over the case because of the conflict, given the officer's connection to the local court system.

Pegg and DC's lawyer, James Wyman, negotiated the plea.

Pre-sentence reports have been ordered and sentencing will take place later this year.

DC has no criminal record.