A Calgary police officer who has been on the force for 21 years has been charged with fraud.

A fellow officer noticed a suspicious charge on his personal credit card — which was traced back to Const. Chris Sudu, 48, who had once worked with the officer.

After an investigation by the force's internal anti-corruption unit — and consultations with the Edmonton Crown prosecution office — Sudu was charged with fraud under $5,000.

It was determined to be a one-time incident and the officer is co-operating, police say.

Sudu, who was already on an unrelated leave, remains off the job.

The CPS professional standards section will conduct its own probe once the criminal process is finished, police say.