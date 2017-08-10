The kidnapping charge against a former Calgary police officer has been dismissed after a judge found there wasn't enough evidence following a preliminary inquiry.

Provincial court Judge Josh Hawks has ruled that Denis McHugh, 36, will still go to trial on charges of break and enter, obstruction of justice and fraudulently obtaining a computer service and breach of trust stemming from conduct alleged to have taken place while he was an officer with the Calgary Police Service.

McHugh is accused of harassing a woman and her boyfriend after a traffic stop in 2015.

Police have previously said the woman was ticketed for driving without a licence and insurance.

After her vehicle was towed, the woman alleged that McHugh drove her home, but took a circuitous route that took three and a half hours to get to the northeast Calgary location.

The woman and her boyfriend further alleged that the officer showed up at the woman's home in January 2016 and followed her inside.

Police said their investigation later revealed the officer had been accessing police computer databases to obtain information about the same man and woman between July 2015 and January 2016.

McHugh no longer lives in Alberta

After hearing two days of evidence — the details of which are protected by a publication ban — Hawks discharged McHugh on four charges including the kidnapping, forcible entry and two counts of breach of trust.

Defence lawyer Alain Hepner says the dismissal of the kidnapping charge is "significant."

The purpose of a preliminary inquiry is to determine if there is enough evidence to send the matter to trial.

McHugh resigned from CPS and now lives out of province.

He will be back in court later this year to set a trial date.