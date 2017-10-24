The Calgary Police Service is trying to ensure it doesn't deify or demonize members who've been charged with a crime when making the announcement to the media.

"Because of the sort of inconsistent approach to that, we need to make sure our members understood that we have a very strong obligation to remain neutral on the ideas of editorializing character of officers," said chief Roger Chaffin as he revealed new guidelines at the Calgary Police Commission on Tuesday.

He said it was important that those announcing charges against officers "stay to the facts," while still providing needed information to the public.

Recent comments

A recent example saw Insp. Don Coleman tell a news conference that three veteran officers charged with kidnapping and assault of an at-risk youth were "excellent officers" and that he fully stood behind them.

"It's not convictions, it's charges, so these are allegations, and then we will support the process once the matter goes before the courts," he said on August 30.

"I know these officers personally. I have worked around them. They are excellent officers and incredible people and they really have served the public well. They are some of the most dedicated and committed people you will ever want to meet."

Chaffin addressed those comments directly on Tuesday night.

"It is a great opportunity for all of us to learn about the implications of comments like he made," he said.

'Objective finders of fact'

The service has drafted guidelines that will help determine who's best to speak to the media about charges and what should and should not be said.

Brian Thiessen, the chair of the Calgary Police Commission, which oversees the service, said it's important the public is kept informed when officers are charged.

"I think it's important that CPS provides information when they're being transparent with the public, but they also need to be seen as objective finders of fact," he said.