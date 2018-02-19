A Calgary police officer has been charged with uttering threats following a domestic incident outside of Calgary while off duty Sunday, police said in a release.

Police say it happened "in a neighbouring municipality," but was not able to comment on which one.

The officer has been with the force for 11 years.

"The member was on leave for an unrelated reason at the time of the incident and his employment status has not changed," police said.

Police are not naming the officer charged to protect the victim.

"The charged officer is afforded the right to a fair trial, the same as any member of the public, and they will be offered the appropriate supports from the service during the court process," police said.