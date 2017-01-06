A Calgary police officer has been charged with aggravated assault stemming from an incident that occurred while he was on duty in May 2015, police said in a release Friday.

The incident in question began with police responding to the 700 block of Ninth Street S.W. for reports of a man breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home and stealing property.

The suspect was arrested and transported to the court services building, police said.

While he was being removed from the police car, an altercation occurred and he was thrown to the ground while in handcuffs.

The man suffered serious head injuries that required hospitalization.

Officer on administrative leave

The incident was caught on several closed-circuit cameras.

A report was completed by Alberta Serious Incident Response Team in May 2016 but only forwarded to the Edmonton investigators in September.

The Calgary officer is currently on administrative leave.

The man who was injured faces four charges related to the original incident, including break and enter.